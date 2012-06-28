Robles looking to end career on a high

Cuba's Dayron Robles trains for the men's 110m hurdles at the Pan American Stadium in Havana, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

(Reuters) - Olympic champion and world record holder Dayron Robles has been quietly looking ahead to one of the most highly-anticipated showdowns at the London Games. The lure of gold is only part of the reason, the Cuban also has a point he wants to make.

The 25-year-old Robles, one of Cuba’s most adored sports figures, plans to cap his stellar career by successfully defending his Olympic 110 meters title as well as make up for the disappointment for his disqualification from last year’s world championship final in South Korea.

Robles was first across the finish line in Daegu but was disqualified after an appeal for interfering with his longtime rival Liu Xiang, who was closing fast on him toward the end of the race.

American Jason Richardson was promoted to the winner while Liu, the 2004 Olympic champion, was elevated to the silver medal and Andrew Turner of Britain was awarded bronze.

Claiming the physical clash was incidental and accidental, Robles said contact was common in the event with hurdlers’ arms spread open as they strained toward the finish.

“I believe myself to be the champion,” Robles told Reuters.

Barring injuries or mishaps, the Olympic final should feature the three fastest hurdlers of all time in Robles (12.87), Liu (12.88) and American David Oliver (12.89).

In order to get himself into the proper frame of mind for a London rematch, Robles said he would not fraternize with his Chinese friend before the Olympics.

“Off the track we’re friends, but in competitions I need to win and this is a war always,” the bespectacled Robles said.

“I am my own rival, when I‘m in good form there are chances that rivals will worry more about you than you about them.”

Known for his explosive bursts from the starting blocks, Robles has had to ease into this Olympic season after dealing with injuries from the grind of negotiating 10 hurdles in a sprint to the finish line.

Robles was twice expected to make his debut on U.S. soil this season but did not compete either time.

A visa problem forced him to cancel a scheduled appearance at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, then a training injury derailed his New York grand prix plans in June.

His long-time coach Santiago Antunez said the Cuban was still on track for the London showdown.

“Dayron has been preparing well, very good,” Antunez told Reuters. “He has had two and a half weeks since resuming training in Havana after a small swelling in his leg prevented him from competing in the United States.”

Antunez, who also trained Cuba’s 2000 Olympic high hurdling champion Anier Garcia, said Robles would go through one heavy last training push ahead of the Games.

“We are 95 percent through the preparation, and seek greater intensity in Europe,” added Antunez, who said Robles would compete in the Diamond League meeting in Monaco on July 20.

“I’ll try and go under 13 seconds. It is not easy, but that is my goal,” said Robles, whose best time in this injury-abbreviated season has been 13.18.

Training in rundown conditions in Havana and under tight budget constraints, Robles has had to overcome adversity to make his mark among the world’s greatest athletes.

Needing specially made insoles in his shoes to compensate for being flat-footed, Robles has long been prone to injury.

He hurt an ankle shortly after Beijing and strained a muscle in his left thigh the next year prior to the Berlin world championships that forced him to pull out at the semi-finals stage.

After he won the world 60-metre indoor world title at Doha in 2010 after ending a six-month injury layoff, he was later sidelined with a groin strain.

The string of injuries and the hard road coming back from them have taken a toll on him and he has announced his plan to retire after London.

But first, there is one more duel with his great rival Liu, who matched Robles’ world record time of 12.87 in Eugene but was denied a share of the mark because of an assisting wind.

And one more chance for Robles to prove he is the world’s top hurdler, and become only the third man with consecutive Olympic 110 meters hurdles titles after Americans Lee Calhoun (1956 and 1960) and Roger Kingdom (1984 and 1988).