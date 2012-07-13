FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Relay member Dunn withdraws from U.S. team over drug test
July 13, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

Relay member Dunn withdraws from U.S. team over drug test

Gene Cherry

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former U.S. world indoor 400 meters champion Debbie Dunn has withdrawn from the U.S. Olympic team and is being investigated by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after an abnormal drug test, she said on Friday.

“I have been informed by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency that a sample I gave at the U.S. Olympic Trials contains an elevated testosterone/epitestosterone level,” Dunn said in a statement.

“While I work with USADA to resolve this matter, I am withdrawing from my relay pool position for the 2012 Olympic Games.”

Dunn finished fourth in the 400 meters at the U.S. trials last month and was a member of the U.S. 4x400 meters relay pool announced this week by the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC). She won the 2010 world indoor 400m championship.

USADA officials confirmed her test was being reviewed.

“USADA appreciates Ms. Dunn voluntarily removing herself from the Olympic team while the full facts surrounding her elevated T/E ratio and adverse carbon isotope ratio analysis (CIR) are evaluated,” Travis Tygart, the anti-doping agency’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“We are currently processing the B sample, and as in all cases all athletes are innocent until and unless proven otherwise through the established full, fair legal process.”

USOC officials declined immediate comment.

Reporting by Gene cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina, Editing by Frank Pingue

