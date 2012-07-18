Australian badminton players get food poisoning

LONDON (Reuters) - Three Australian badminton players were confined to bed on Wednesday after suffering food poisoning while preparing for the London Olympics at their training base in the central English city of Derby.

Men’s doubles pair Ross Smith and Glenn Warfe and female team member Renuga Veeran were all taken ill, meaning they could not take part in a warm-up match against Britain.

“The doctor came and put them on medication and confirmed the boys had suffered from food poisoning,” Australia’s badminton team manager Lasse Bundgaard said in a statement.

“They are confined to bed, will miss training today and will hopefully be recovered in time to resume tomorrow.”

Two other female members of the team, Leanne Choo and Victoria Na, were not affected and would practise with the British team, the statement added.

A spokesman for the London Olympic Organising Committee (LOCOG) said the Australian team’s badminton facility was not an official London 2012 training base.