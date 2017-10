China's Lin Dan looks at the shuttlecock as he falls while playing against South Korea's Lee Hyun Il during their men's singles badminton semifinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champion Lin Dan defeated South Korea’s Lee Hyun-il 21-12 21-10 at the London Olympic badminton tournament on Friday to set up a re-match of the men’s singles final at Beijing with Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei.

The top seeded Malaysian Lee earlier defeated China’s Chen Long 21-13 21-14 in the first semi-final.

Lee will bid to win Malaysia’s first gold medal.