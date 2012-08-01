FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese investigate badminton "throwing" incident : Xinhua
August 1, 2012

Chinese investigate badminton "throwing" incident : Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Chinese Olympics team is investigating the badminton “throwing” incident at the London Games, state news agency Xinhua quoted a spokesman as saying on Wednesday.

Earlier, the World Badminton Federation charged eight players from China, South Korea and Indonesia with misconduct after each team in two women’s Olympic doubles encounters tried to “throw” matches on Tuesday to secure a more favorable draw later on.

“The pairs have been charged ... with ‘not using one’s best efforts to win a match’ and ‘conducting oneself in a manner that is clearly abusive or detrimental to the sport’,” the federation said in a statement.

