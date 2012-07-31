BWF to probe China-South Korea match

China's Wang Xiaoli and Yu Yang play against South Korea's Jung Kyung-eun and Kim Ha-na during their women's doubles group play stage Group A badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

LONDON (Reuters) - Tournament officials are investigating a women’s badminton doubles match between China and South Korea at the London Games on Tuesday after both teams appeared determined to lose.

Spectator displeasure and referee intervention did nothing to encourage the Chinese pair of Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli and South Korean duo Jung Kyung-eun and Kim Ha-na to raise their game, a dead rubber at the Wembley Arena.

Both teams, who have already qualified for the quarter-finals, delivered an abject performance that saw all four players miss routine shots throughout.

The longest rally of the first game was four shots.

Paisan Rangsikitpho, a technical delegate at the tournament, told Reuters there would be a meeting to discuss the match.

“We will have a real discussion tonight to see what has happened,” he told Reuters at the stadium.

”If it’s true what I hear, this is a shame and I don’t like it. And I‘m not going to accept anything that I don’t like at all. It’s not in a good spirit.

”It is (embarrassing) at the Games. I apologize to the public, I apologize for everyone and I am not happy.

“If we have to stay up all night, we will have a serious meeting.”

Fans booed as shuttle-cocks were hit long or dumped into the net, prompting the referee to come on court twice to speak to the players before South Korea eventually won 21-14 21-11.

The result means China’s world champion duo will only meet the country’s number two pair if both teams reach the final. The Koreans may now have to get past the Chinese number two team to reach the final.

“Actually these opponents really were strong. This is the first time we’ve played them and tomorrow it’s the knockout rounds, so we’ve already qualified and we wanted to have more energy for the knockout rounds,” Yu told Reuters.

“Really, it’s not necessary to go out hard again when the knockout rounds are tomorrow.”

The South Korean players declined to comment.