Japan beat Denmark 2-1 in the women's Badminton doubles Group D

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley Arena in London the Olympic women’s Badminton doubles Group D at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Japan leads the Olympic women’s Badminton doubles Group D with 1 point.

Results Table

Miyuki Maeda/Satoko Suetsuna (Japan) beat Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) 18-21 21-14 21-17

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

1. Maeda/Suetsuna (Japan) 1 1 0 0 2 1 1

2. Tian Q/Zhao Y L (China) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2. Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4. Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT)

Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) v Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) (1842) London