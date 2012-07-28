FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan beat Denmark 2-1 in the women's Badminton doubles Group D
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 28, 2012 / 10:15 AM / 5 years ago

Japan beat Denmark 2-1 in the women's Badminton doubles Group D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley Arena in London the Olympic women’s Badminton doubles Group D at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Japan leads the Olympic women’s Badminton doubles Group D with 1 point.

Results Table

Miyuki Maeda/Satoko Suetsuna (Japan) beat Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) 18-21 21-14 21-17

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

1. Maeda/Suetsuna (Japan) 1 1 0 0 2 1 1

2. Tian Q/Zhao Y L (China) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2. Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4. Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT)

Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) v Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) (1842) London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.