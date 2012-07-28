Japan beat Denmark 2-1 in the women's Badminton doubles Group D

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley Arena in London the Olympic women’s Badminton doubles Group D at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Japan leads the Olympic women’s Badminton doubles Group D with 1 point.
Results Table
Miyuki Maeda/Satoko Suetsuna (Japan) beat Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) 18-21 21-14 21-17
P W D L F A Pts
1. Maeda/Suetsuna (Japan) 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
2. Tian Q/Zhao Y L (China) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2. Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) v Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) (1842) London