China beat Hong Kong 2-0 in women's badminton doubles Group D

LONDON (Reuters) - China beat Hong Kong 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic women’s badminton doubles Group D at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

China leads the Olympic women’s Badminton doubles Group D round with 1 point.

Japan is currently second with 1 point and Denmark is third with 0 point after the most recent match.

Results Table

2-Tian Qing/Zhao Yunlei (China) beat Poon Lok Yan/Tse Ying Suet (Hong Kong) 21-11 21-12

Miyuki Maeda/Satoko Suetsuna (Japan) beat Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) 18-21 21-14 21-17

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. Tian Q/Zhao Y L (China) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 2. Maeda/Suetsuna (Japan) 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3. Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4. Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) v Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) (1842) London