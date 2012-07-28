FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China beat Hong Kong 2-0 in women's badminton doubles Group D
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 28, 2012 / 10:40 AM / 5 years ago

China beat Hong Kong 2-0 in women's badminton doubles Group D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - China beat Hong Kong 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic women’s badminton doubles Group D at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

China leads the Olympic women’s Badminton doubles Group D round with 1 point.

Japan is currently second with 1 point and Denmark is third with 0 point after the most recent match.

Results Table

2-Tian Qing/Zhao Yunlei (China) beat Poon Lok Yan/Tse Ying Suet (Hong Kong) 21-11 21-12

Miyuki Maeda/Satoko Suetsuna (Japan) beat Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) 18-21 21-14 21-17

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. Tian Q/Zhao Y L (China) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 2. Maeda/Suetsuna (Japan) 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3. Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4. Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) v Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) (1842) London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.