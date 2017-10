India's Saina Nehwal returns a shot to China's Wang Xin during their women's singles badminton bronze medal match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - India’s Saina Nehwal won the bronze medal in the Olympic women’s badminton singles on Saturday after China’s Wang Xin retired hurt with a knee injury.

Wang had been leading 21-18 1-0 when she conceded the match. Her retirement gave India their first badminton Olympic medalist.