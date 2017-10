China's Li Xuerui celebrates winning her women's singles badminton gold medal match against compatriot Wang Yihan at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s Li Xuerui defeated compatriot Wang Yihan 21-15 21-23 21-17 to take the gold medal in the women’s badminton singles at the London Games on Saturday.

Third seed Li picked up China’s second gold of the badminton tournament.