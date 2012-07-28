FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia beat India 2-0 in the mixed Badminton doubles Group C
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 28, 2012 / 8:40 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia beat India 2-0 in the mixed Badminton doubles Group C

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Indonesia beat India 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London in the Olympic mixed Badminton doubles Group C at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Indonesia leads the Olympic mixed Badminton doubles Group C with 1 point.

Results Table

3-Tantowi Akhmad/Liliyana Natsir (Indonesia) beat Diju Valiyaveetil/Jwala Gutta (India) 21-16 21-12

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 2. Lee Y D/Ha J E (Korea) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Valiyaveetil/Gutta (India) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT)

Akhmad/Natsir (Indonesia) v Laybourn/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) (0807)

Lee Y D/Ha J E (Korea) v Valiyaveetil/Gutta (India) (1205)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.