China says "fully respects" badminton disqualifiction decision

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s delegation said on Wednesday it ‘fully respected’ the World Badminton Federation’s decision to disqualify their women’s badminton doubles pair Yu Yang Wang Xiaoli from the London Olympics.

“The behavior by Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli on court violated the Olympics ideal and the spirit of fair competition. The Chinese delegation feels distressed over this matter,” the delegation said in an emailed statement.

Eight women badminton players were disqualified from the Games on Wednesday for not trying to win their group matches to secure a more favorable draw.

The decision knocked out China’s world champion pair of Yu and Wang along with South Korean pairs Jung Kyung-eun and Kim Ha-na, and Ha Jung-eun and Kim Min-jung.

Indonesia’s Greysia Polii and Meiliana Jauhari were also expelled for their involvement in the tainted matches on Tuesday.