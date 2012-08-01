Badminton: China says to investigate team

An official (2nd L) speaks to players from China and South Korea during their women's doubles group play stage Group A badminton match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s Olympic delegation will investigate the country’s badminton team after its world champion women’s doubles pair were disqualified from the London Games for misconduct.

Yu Yang, who partnered Du Jing to women’s doubles gold at the Beijing Games, and Wang Xiaoli were among eight players expelled from the tournament on Wednesday for deliberately playing to lose their matches.

“The Chinese delegation is currently investigating relevant personnel and will deal with the matter according to the results of the investigation,” the delegation said in an emailed statement.

“We also emphasize that our teams in all events must continue to carry on the Olympic spirit and safeguard the Olympic movement and the honor of the Chinese delegation.”

Yu and Wang played out a farcical straight sets loss in their final preliminary match against South Korean pair Jung Kyung-eun and Kim Ha-na on Tuesday night, with players from both sides spraying regulation shots and duffing serves into the net.

The Chinese pair had already qualified for the quarter-finals but their loss ensured they would end up on the opposite side of the draw to China’s second-ranked doubles team, meaning they could only meet in the gold medal decider.

The delegation added that it fully respected the World Badminton Federation’s decision to expel Yu and Wang and said it was “distressed” over the matter.