IOC, London organizers fuming over badminton fiasco

LONDON (Reuters) - A Badminton fiasco, involving women players who “threw” matches to manipulate the draw, has triggered the ire of the London Games organizers and the International Olympic Committee but no player will be expelled from the Games, they said on Wednesday.

The controversy prompted the international federation to charge eight players for failing to adhere to the sports code of conduct and overshadowed spectacular action late on Tuesday, including U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps becoming the most decorated Olympian with 19 medals.

“This is not acceptable,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams. “They (federation) have a clause in their rules that athletes have to make their best efforts. They are the ones with the expertise and we support them.”

The players involved were China’s world champions Wang Xiaoli and Yu Yang, Indonesia’s Greysia Polii and Meiliana Jauhari and two South Korean pairs - Jung Kyung-eun and Kim Ha-na, and Ha Jung-eun and Kim Min-jung.

Adams said it was up to the federation to sanction them if its disciplinary commission decided that was the course of action but he said no player would be expelled.

“It would not be about expelling anyone from the Games. We should give them (federation) the chance to deal with it.”

Games chief Sebastian Coe called the incident “depressing.”

“Who wants to sit through something like that?,” he said to reporters. “It is unacceptable and the federation will take this very seriously.”

Adams said the federation would issue a decision soon.

Spectators at the Wembley Arena shouted abuse and jeered at the players as badminton matches descended into farce, with the teams deliberately spraying shots and duffing serves into the net to concede points.