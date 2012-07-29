Kobe Bryant relishes Olympic experience

Kobe Bryant (L) and team mate Lebron James of the U.S. sit on the bench during the game against France during their men's Group A basketball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Basketball arena July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON (Reuters) - First Lady Michelle Obama joined a raucous crowd applauding the great entertainers of the Olympic Games on Sunday as her country’s men’s basketball team started their campaign with a spectacular display against France.

Kobe Bryant, the highest earner in the NBA, was prominent in a team of millionaires who delighted a diverse audience at the Olympic Park in one of London’s more deprived areas during their 98-71 victory.

Bryant leads 15 basketball players in Forbes magazine’s wealthiest athletes list, earning an estimated $24.8 million salary with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Isolated cries of “Allez France” and a couple of Beatles songs played repeatedly over the public address system reminded the Americans they were in a foreign country. So, too, did some of the refereeing which puzzled the team.

Bryant, running the gauntlet of television, radio and newspaper reporters seeking his views on the differences between playing for club and country, said he was thoroughly enjoying the Olympic experience.

U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama hugs player Kobe Bryant at the end of the basketball match between the U.S. and France for the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Basketball Arena in the Olympic Park at Stratford in east London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

“It’s a huge honor playing for your country, playing for the Lakers is obviously pretty cool, but when you play for the USA and you have people like the first lady showing up to your games, that’s pretty awesome,” he said.

“It’s been cool, I got a chance to go to a swim meet last night and check out the medley and that was pretty awesome so I‘m looking forward to doing it some more.”

James Harden said the team were enjoying each other’s company.

“That’s the beauty of it all we’re all coming together in such a short time and we’re having fun playing,” he said.

“The guys don’t worry - points, rebounds, assists - we just want to play to win,” he said.