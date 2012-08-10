Basketball: U.S. dream team only human - Spain's Calderon

Spain's Jose Calderon and teammates celebrate victory against Russia after their men's basketball semifinal match at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain are in no danger of turning up just for the trip in Sunday’s gold medal game against a United States team that has dominated the Olympic Games basketball tournament.

LeBron James and Co. strolled past the European champions in a pre-tournament match in Barcelona but Spain’s trio of big men has always been seen as the best bet to push a U.S. side that is big on talent but short of a recognized centre.

“They are a great team but it’s the Olympics final. Anything can happen,” Toronto Raptors guard Jose Calderon told reporters after Spain eased past Russia into the final.

“They are just basketball players, they have to shoot like everyone else. So we think we have our chances. We will see.”

Brothers Marc and Pau Gasol, who both play in the U.S. National Basketball Association (NBA) along with centre Serge Ibaka, are the heart of a side who were world champions in 2006, but have failed to click so far at the Olympics.

The team’s aggressive defense has seen them through the knockout stages, conceding only a handful of points in the final quarter to see off France and a meagre 19 in the second half against Russia.

But Pau Gasol issued a stern lecture at the end of the group stages about how badly Spain were playing on offence and Calderon still sounded less than optimistic about what the team do with their own possession.

”Maybe it went a bit better in the second half but it was our defense tonight,“ he said when asked if a strong second half performance was the spark they needed on offence. ”This (strong defence) is how we play.

“Its huge to make it to a second Olympic final. Its a huge accomplishment. But we don’t want to just be satisfied with going to the final.”