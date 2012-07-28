China beat Czech Republic in women's basketball Group A

China's Song Xiaoyun (R) and teammates celebrate after they beat the Czech Republic in their women's Group A basketball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Basketball arena July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

LONDON (Reuters) - China beat Czech Republic 66-57 at the Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women’s basketball Group A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

China leads the Olympic women’s Basketball Group A round with 2 points.

Czech Republic is currently second with 1 point.

Results Table

China 66 Czech Republic 57

China's coach Sun Fengwu gestures during the women's Group A basketball match against the Czech Republic at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Basketball arena July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

STANDINGS

P W L F A Pts 1. China 1 1 0 66 57 2 2. Czech Republic 1 0 1 57 66 1 3. Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. U.S. 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0

SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)

Turkey v Angola (1330)

U.S. v Croatia (1545)