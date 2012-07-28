China beat Czech Republic in women's basketball Group A

LONDON (Reuters) - China beat Czech Republic 66-57 at the Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women’s basketball Group A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
China leads the Olympic women’s Basketball Group A round with 2 points.
Czech Republic is currently second with 1 point.
Results Table
China 66 Czech Republic 57
P W L F A Pts 1. China 1 1 0 66 57 2 2. Czech Republic 1 0 1 57 66 1 3. Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. U.S. 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0
Turkey v Angola (1330)
U.S. v Croatia (1545)