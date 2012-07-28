FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2012 / 11:25 PM / in 5 years

Women's Basketball group B results summary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Great Britain's Azania Stewart (L) tries to block the shot of Australia's Liz Cambage during their women's Group B basketball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Basketball arena July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia beat Britain 74-58 at the Basketball Arena in London in match 6 of the Olympic women’s Basketball group B at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Australia leads the Olympic women’s Basketball group B round with 2 points. France is currently second with 2 points and Russia is third with 2 points after the most recent match.

Results Table Australia 74 Britain 58 Brazil 58 France 73 Canada 53 Russia 58

STANDINGS

P W L F A Pts 1. Australia 1 1 0 74 58 2 2. France 1 1 0 73 58 2 3. Russia 1 1 0 58 53 2 4. Canada 1 0 1 53 58 1 5. Brazil 1 0 1 58 73 1 6. Britain 1 0 1 58 74 1

MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) France v Australia (1330) Russia v Brazil (1545) Britain v Canada (1900)

Editing By Todd Eastham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
