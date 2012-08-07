FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Basketball: Russian women edge Turkey to reach semis
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 7, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

Basketball: Russian women edge Turkey to reach semis

Larry Fine

1 Min Read

Russia's Irina Osipova (C), Turkey's Esmeral Tuncluer (L) and Bahar Caglar (R) all fight for the ball during their women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia held off Turkey 66-63 in a nail-biting finish to advance to the semi-finals of the Olympic women’s basketball tournament on Tuesday.

The rematch of last year’s EuroBasket final went Russia’s way again when a three-point attempt by Turkey’s Birsel Vardarli bounced off the rim as time expired.

Russia, who will face either France or the Czech Republic in Thursday’s semi-finals, was led by Becky Hammon, who scored 19 points.

Nevriye Yilmaz was Turkey’s top scorer with 22 points.

In the other women’s semi-final, four-time Olympic defending champion United States will play Australia, losers to the U.S. team in the last three Olympics gold medal games.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.