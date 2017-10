Australia's players celebrate victory after their women's bronze medal basketball match against Russia at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia beat Russia 83-74 to win the women’s basketball Olympic bronze medal on Saturday.

The victory extended Australia’s medals streak to five consecutive Olympics in women’s basketball following silver in the three previous Games and a bronze in 1996.