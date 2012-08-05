Basketball: U.S. women's win sets line-up for quarters

Seimone Augustus (L) of the U.S. and China's Xiaoyun Song (R) go after the ball during their women's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON (Reuters) - The long-reigning U.S. women’s basketball team stretched their Olympic winning streak to 38 games with a 114-66 thrashing of China on Sunday that established the line-up for Tuesday’s quarter-finals.

The Americans, who won the last four Olympics and have now scored a perfect 5-0 in their group games in London, ran wild after China (3-2) traded blow for blow with them in a fast-paced first quarter to trail by only 31-28.

Defensive pressure began to rattle the Chinese and the U.S. team were off to the races, going on an 18-4 run to start the second quarter. They did not stop there, however, outscoring China 30-8 in the quarter for a 61-36 lead at intermission.

Diana Taurasi had 22 points for U.S. scoring honors.

Chen Nan scored 16 points to lead China, who would have leapfrogged the U.S. and become top seed in Group A with a victory.

Earlier, Australia (4-1) held off Canada (2-3) 72-63 and France (5-0) beat Russia (3-2) 65-54 to settle the order of finish in Group B.

The U.S. will play Canada, and France face the Czech Republic in the top seed vs fourth seed match-ups in the quarters. Australia play China, and Russia meet Turkey in the other matches.