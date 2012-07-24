U.S. rally to edge Spain in last warm-up

U.S. Olympic basketball player Carmelo Anthony (L) challenges Spain's Serge Ibaka during an exhibition game ahead of the 2012 London Olympic Games at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA, Spain (Reuters) - Spain stood tall early but sharp-shooting Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James helped the U.S. team overcome a shaky start for a 100-78 win Tuesday in a potential preview of the gold-medal game at the London Olympics.

The U.S. team beat Spain in the gold medal game at the 2008 Beijing Games but a rash of injuries to some of their tallest players has since raised concerns about how they would fare against a bigger Spanish squad.

Spain used their edge in height to their advantage in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game, opening up the floor with their passing and getting the ball down low to Serge Ibaka and Pau Gasol, who roamed the paint with impunity.

The home favorites ran off 10 consecutive points for a 10-3 lead to the delight of the Palau Sant Jordi crowd and pushed to a 22-13 advantage before Anthony and his team mates clawed their way back, cutting the margin to 23-21 by the end of the quarter.

Anthony, who came off the bench to score 10 points to slow the Spanish surge, continued his hot hand in the second quarter as the U.S. team turned up the defensive pressure to force turnovers and find the New York Knicks forward for open shots.

He sank a trio of three-pointers and tallied 13 points in the period to lift the reigning Olympic champions to a 48-40 lead at intermission.

The Americans expanded the lead to 14 points after three quarters before turning the game into a rout as both sides became content to hoist long jumpers and run out the clock.

Anthony had a game-high 27 points, while James contributed 25 points.

Gasol, whose brother Marc did not play due to an injured left shoulder, led Spain with 19 points with Ibaka scoring 16 points.

The men’s Olympic basketball tournament begins Sunday with the United States playing France, and Spain going against China.