Boxing: Cuban teenager Carrazana dazzles to gold

Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez Carrazana lays on the canvas after he was declared the winner over Mongolia's Tugstsogt Nyambayar following their Men's Fly (52kg) gold medal boxing match at the London Olympics August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON (Reuters) - Cuban teenager Robeisy Ramirez Carrazana capped a brilliant fortnight that marked him out as one of best fighters at the Games when he beat Tugstsogt Nyambayar of Mongolia on Sunday to win flyweight gold.

After classy Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo won Cuba’s first Olympics boxing gold in eight years on Saturday, a long wait for the great amateur boxing nation, Carrazana, 18, added boxing gold number 34 with a sumptuous display.

Cuba’s boxing golds make up almost half of their total Olympics successes and it was easy to see why as Carrazana again sized up his opponent in the opening exchanges before taking a tight first round that proved a battle of the left hooks.

The silky southpaw, who eased through the draw, beating second-seeded Briton Andrew Selby in the process, soaked up more pressure in the second round, evading much of what was thrown at him to keep his narrow lead going into the last.

Both boxers also landed punches after the bell had sounded at the end of the second, giving the final round an added edge.

The fight opened up a little more as Carrazana began flinging and landing left upper cuts, but Nyambayar, who upset world champion Misha Aloian of Russia on his way to the final and was hoping to add to Enkhbatyn Badar-Uugan’s first Mongolian boxing gold four years ago, could not get through the quick Cuban’s defense.

Carrazana fell to his knees when the final score of 17-14 was called before dancing around the ring, showboating a little by demonstrating a few push-ups and following Sotolongo in taking a lap of honor with the Cuban flag.

Losing semi-finalists Michael Conlan of Ireland and Russia’s Aloian took bronze.