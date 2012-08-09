Boxing: AIBA head wants to double women's numbers for 2016

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of world amateur boxing Wu Ching-kuo wants to double the number of women’s weight categories to at least six for the next Olympics in Brazil in 2016.

Taiwanese Wu revealed his plans for the women’s event, which is making its debut at the London Games, to the crowd shortly before the first of three women’s Olympics finals on Thursday.

“The boxers are all heroes, they have a very important role in the history of AIBA (International Boxing Association),” Wu said at the Excel arena.

”The Rio Games in 2016, certainly with the London Olympic experience and performance, we will have more women boxers.

“This competition has three weight categories, the next Olympic Games we hope to double that at least.”