Boxing: Worst U.S. team ever, says champ Toney

James Toney (L) grimaces as Samuel Peter of Nigeria punches him during the second round of their 12-round WBC Heavyweight Boxing Championship elimination bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida January 6, 2007. Picture taken January 6, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

LONDON (Reuters) - The much touted American men’s boxing team that exited the Olympics without a medal for the first time were ‘garbage’ and not worth watching, multiple weight world champion James Toney told Reuters.

The much vaunted nine men from America were expected to right the wrongs of the Beijing Games where they took home just one bronze, their worst Olympic performance, but failed to live up to the hype in London.

Toney, who won world titles at middleweight, super middleweight and cruiserweight and now holds the IBU heavyweight title, was not impressed by his compatriots.

“Worst team ever. B-Class,” the 43-year-old told Reuters in a telephone interview.

“They weren’t worth watching, every single one of them was garbage.”

Flyweight Rau‘shee Warren lost his opening bout for the third consecutive Olympics and said he was heading for the professional ranks. Teenage bantamweight Jose Diaz and lightweight Jose Ramirez are other members of the London team who are ditching the amateurs for the lure of money and fame.

Welterweight Errol Spence, the last man to fall in the biggest U.S. boxing team to compete in an Olympics, said he wanted previous medalists to come back and help for the 2016 Games [ID:nL6E8J7EK0].

Toney offered his services for a role within the coaching set-up to help add to their record 48 golds but expected it would be rejected.

“James Toney is too controversial. I‘m the last old school fighter. I would clean the house out,” Toney, who has a professional record of 74 wins, seven losses and three draws, said.

With that avenue likely to be closed off, the American known as ‘lights out’ is instead trying to sort out his next fight.

After a bout with Poland’s IBF world champion Tomasz Adamek was called off, Toney is targeting a fight with undefeated Briton Tyson Fury, who also represents Ireland.

Fury picked up the WBO intercontinental title with a knockout victory over Toney’s compatriot Vinny Maddalone in England last month to extend his record to 19-0.

That led to talk of a fight with one of the two Klitschko brothers who hold all the main heavyweight belts, however, Toney believed he would be a better opponent for the lanky Fury.

“I would love to fight Tyson Fury. I would travel to England and knock him out.”

“I have five years left, I‘m in the best shape I have been in 10 years, passed every medical. Look at my record, beaten 10 world champions. Vinny Maddalone was a C-class fighter, let’s get it on.”

While Toney says he will wait and see whether or not Fury will give him a shot, he has a better idea of how to find out who is the best fighter in the heavyweight division.

”We can have a world championship, Olympics style. We can have it in a great city like London, all throw our belts in and see who is best.

“Then after I win I can treat myself to a suit from (one of the famed English tailors on) Savile Row.”