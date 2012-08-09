FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany snatch men's C2 1,000 title
August 9, 2012 / 8:55 AM / in 5 years

Germany snatch men's C2 1,000 title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Peter Kretschmer (R) and Kurt Kuschela competes in the men's canoe double (C2) 1000m heat at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - Germany’s Peter Kretschmer and Kurt Kuschela surged through the field to snatch victory in the men’s canoe double 1,000 on Thursday in a thrilling first final of the morning.

The duo, who took silver at the European championships this year, passed Azerbaijan in the last 200 meters to take the title.

Andrei and Aliaksandr Bahdanovich of Belarus took the silver to add to their gold from 2008, and Russia took the bronze.

Reporting by Kate Holton; For all the latest Olympic news go to here

