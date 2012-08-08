Canoeing: Germany's Brendel takes C1 title

Sebastian Brendel of Germany celebrates after finishing first in the Final A of men's canoe single (C1) 1000m final at Eton Dorney at the London 2012 Olympics Games near London, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

DORNEY (Reuters) - Germany’s Sebastian Brendel caused an upset on Dorney Lake on Wednesday when he powered to victory over Hungarian favorite Attila Vajda to win the men’s Olympic canoe single 1,000.

Vajda, who had been bidding to defend his title won in Beijing, finished well down the field in sixth.

Spain’s David Cal Figueroa took the silver with a quick final 500 meters and Canada’s Mark Oldershaw won the bronze.