Canoeing: Battle of the Atlantic in K1 sprint debut

Britain's Ed Mckeever competes in the men's kayak single (K1) 200m semifinal at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - Britain’s Ed McKeever and Canada’s Mark de Jonge will battle it out with double blades on water in the first men’s kayak singles (K1) 200-metre final in Olympic history on Saturday.

The race is the fastest of four new medal events at the canoe sprint on Eton Dorney Lake west of London. The other three will be the men’s canoe singles (C1), the women’s kayak singles (K1) and the men’s kayak doubles (K2).

All the races replace 500-metre events with the speedier 200-metre sprint.

Although 2010 world champion McKeever set the fastest time of 35.087 seconds in the qualifying rounds, he lagged behind De Jonge in the semi-finals where both blasted to the line first in their heats.

The absence of current world champion Piotr Siemenowski from the final after he went out on Friday failed to boost the confidence of either the Canadian engineer from the Atlantic coastal city of Halifax or his newfound British rival, McKeever, a trainee accountant from the southwestern English town of Bradford on Avon.

“When one guy is missing, there’s another to take his place so there’s nothing to take for granted,” McKeever told reporters after topping his semi-final two weeks before his 29th birthday.

PARTY ATMOSPHERE

On a blazing hot day with packed grandstands, the water was fast and the athletes basked in the kind of party atmosphere and spectator numbers that are pretty rare for the sport.

Both De Jonge and McKeever said the cheering spectators added luster and excitement to the event and hoped that the 200 meter sprint’s debut along the length of the Dorney grandstands would be a boost to the sport.

“It’s very exciting for me to watch and (I) think everyone’s pretty excited,” De Jonge said. “You can line up a whole crowd for the whole race and see the entire thing.”

In the men’s canoe or C1, the single-bladed version of the kayak in which competitors kneel in the boat rather than sit, France’s Mathieu Goubel will try to make amends for failing to reach the 1,000-metre final.

“I put all my anger into this race,” the 32-year-old Frenchman from Boulogne-sur-mer told reporters after his semi-final. “Now I have a chance to make things right.”

In the women’s K1 singles, home-crowd favorite Jess Walker came second in her semi-final to qualify for a shot at the medals on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Briton will be up against three-time Olympic kayak champion and 2010 world champion Natasa Douchev-Janics from Hungary. Walker failed to qualify for the final of the 500 in Beijing.

If Douchev-Janics wins on Saturday, she will push Hungary’s medal count to the top of the canoeing table, breaking a tie with Germany.

“It’s very good that I won, but I still have some spare for the final,” said the 30-year-old mother of one from Szeged, Hungary, whose father Milan Janic won silver in kayaking at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984 and who is married to a bronze medalist.

In the men’s K2, three-time European champions Liam Heath and Jon Schofield from Britain are in a tussle with Russian rivals Alexander Dyachenko and Yury Postrigay.

“We gave the Russians too much at the start,” Schofield told reporters after coming second to them in the semi-finals on Friday. “We need to rectify that tomorrow. We’re in the final - everything to play for.”