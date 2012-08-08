Norway's Larsen wins men's canoe sprint K1 1000m gold

Eirik Veras Larsen of Norway celebrates his gold medal after the final of men's kayak single (K1) 1000m at Eton Dorney at the London 2012 Olympics Games near London, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

LONDON (Reuters) - Norway’s Eirik Veras Larsen won the Olympic gold medal in the men’s canoe sprint k1 1000m at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.

Larsen finished with a time of 3 minutes 26.462 seconds at Eton Dorney in London to claim Norway’s first gold medal of the games.

Canada’s Adam Van Koeverden won the silver with a time of 3:27.170 and Germany’s Max Hoff won the bronze with a time of 3:27.759.

Norway now have three medals at the games with Canada collecting their 12th and Germany collecting their 28th.