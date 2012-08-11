FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia destroy field to take men's C2 200
August 11, 2012 / 10:00 AM / in 5 years

Russia destroy field to take men's C2 200

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's gold medallists Yury Postrigay (L) and Alexander Dyachenko stand on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's kayak double (K2) 200m event at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - Russia’s Yury Postrigay and Alexander Dyachenko blew away the field to take victory in the men’s C2 200 canoeing in a thrilling sprint for the line before roaring crowds in the inaugural final at the Olympics on Saturday.

Raman Piatrushenka and Vadzim Makhneu of Belarus took silver and Britain’s Liam Heath and Jon Schofield the bronze.

The sprint over 200 meters is new to the Olympic program and is designed to increase interest in the sport, with the canoeists taking three strokes per second in an explosive fight for the line.

The Russian pair had a good start but powered away from the field in the middle 100 meters in the most comprehensive victory of the day’s racing on Dorney Lake. They thrust their paddles in the air as they crossed the line and roared with delight.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Clare Fallon; For all the latest Olympic news go to here

