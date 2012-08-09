Canoeing: Germany power to women's K2 500

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - Germany fired off the start to win the women’s K2 500 meters and deny their fierce rivals Hungary a third consecutive Olympic title in a thrilling sprint on Thursday.
Germany’s Franziska Weber and Tina Dietze, who won silver in the K4 on Wednesday, powered away to take a half-length lead down the Dorney Lake course.
Hungary flagged in the latter stages but held on to take the silver and Poland claimed the bronze.
