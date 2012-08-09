Canoeing: Germany power to women's K2 500

Germany's Franziska Weber and Tina Dietze react after competing in the women's kayak double (K2) 500m semifinal at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

DORNEY, England (Reuters) - Germany fired off the start to win the women’s K2 500 meters and deny their fierce rivals Hungary a third consecutive Olympic title in a thrilling sprint on Thursday.

Germany’s Franziska Weber and Tina Dietze, who won silver in the K4 on Wednesday, powered away to take a half-length lead down the Dorney Lake course.

Hungary flagged in the latter stages but held on to take the silver and Poland claimed the bronze.