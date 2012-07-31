FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Estanguet wins canoe single gold for France
July 31, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Estanguet wins canoe single gold for France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Tony Estanguet competes in the men's canoe single (C1) semifinals at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

WALTHAM CROSS, England (Reuters) - Frenchman Tony Estanguet beat his old rival Michal Martikan to claim a third Olympic gold medal in the canoe slalom single competition at the Lee Valley White Water centre on Tuesday.

Estanguet, winner of the event in Sydney and Athens, sliced through the choppy water of the tricky course, negotiating the 23 gates in style to stop the clock in 97.06 seconds.

Germany’s Sideris Tasiadis was second after a storming finish while Slovakian Martikan, who won his country’s first ever Olympic gold in Atlanta in 1996 and then topped the podium four years ago in Beijing, took bronze in 98.31 seconds.

Reporting by Martyn Herman

