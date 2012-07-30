Canoe slalom: Hochschorner twins close on fourth gold

Slovakia's Pavol and Peter Hochschorner compete in the men's canoe double (C2) heats at the Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

WALTHAM CROSS, England (Reuters) - Three-times Olympic champions Peter and Pavol Hochschorner produced another demonstration of near-perfect paddling to reach the semi-finals of the canoe double competition on Monday.

The Slovakians twins, who have taken gold at every Olympics since Sydney in 2000, produced the second-fastest time of the day down the 300 meters course, negotiating the 22 gates with ease while others flailed around in the foam.

French duo Gauthier Klauss and Matthieu Peche surprisingly topped the timing charts, carving down the treacherous man-made river in a total time of 96.98 seconds which included a two-second penalty for contacting a gate.

There were few empty seats in the 12,000-capacity complex in the Lee Valley, the enthusiastic home crowds had plenty to cheer as Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott finished fourth of the 10 qualifiers for Thursday’s semi-final.

Spain’s Maialen Chourraut also threatened to break the Slovakian domination of the event when she qualified in first place in the women’s kayak (K1).

She edged out Britain’s Lizzie Neave while the favorite, Slovakia’s Jana Dukatova, who beat twice Olympic champion Elena Kaliska for her spot on the team, could manage only sixth.

Czech Stepanka Hilgertova, in her sixth Olympics at the age of 44, proved she was still a threat when the former champion made it to the semis in fifth, just behind Australian upstart Jessica Fox who recovered from a first-leg capsize.

Fox’s mother, Myriam, battled with Hilgertova in the 1996 Atlanta Games when the Czech won gold.

Peter, the taller of the Hochschorner twins, said the beauty of paddling with his brother for so many years was that they just naturally clicked into gear.

“We have never raced with anyone else, so we have built up our own communication,” he told reporters.

“Most of the time we are just synchronized.”

The overwhelming response to the brand new facility on the fringes of London has been positive, with paddlers saying the crowds are as good as they have ever seen.

With the most daring moves taking place in front of the packed temporary stands, the atmosphere was superb throughout a second day of thrilling action.

“There’s always a massive cheer when they mention your name but you’ve just got to put your mind on the task and get that boat into the right place, and from there you are just trying to go as fast as you can,” said Briton Stott.

“It certainly helps to know the river, but at the end of the day it comes down to doing those runs. You can see a top-class field like this, anyone can get something if they want it.”

Compatriot Neave, who also looks capable of a podium finish, agreed the crowds had been fantastic.

“I‘m so excited, the atmosphere is amazing and it is so different to what we are used to,” she told reporters.

“You sit in the start pool and everyone keeps cheering and clapping, it’s amazing.”

The biggest casualties of the day were Beijing bronze medalists Dmitry Larionov and Mikhail Kuznetsov who suffered a 50-second time penalty in their second run to crash out.

Slovakia’s Michal Martikan will attempt to win his third Olympic gold medal when the men’s canoe single reaches its conclusion on Tuesday.