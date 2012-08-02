Canoe slalom: Britain win gold in canoe double

Britain's Tim Baillie (R) and Etienne Stott compete in the men's canoe double (C2) semi-final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

WALTHAM CROSS, England (Reuters) - British crew Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott powered to gold in a thrilling Olympic canoe slalom double final at the Lee Valley White Water Centre on Thursday.

The slowest of the six qualifiers from the semi-final, the British duo were the first down the surging rapids in the final but surged through the 23 gates in a time of 106.41 seconds - a mark that was to prove unbeatable.

Britain’s first gold in Olympic canoe slalom was already in the bag when the other home duo, David Florence and Richard Hounslow, set off on the last run of the final.

With 12,000 people going wild in the stands, Florence and Hounslow, who had both failed to make their individual finals, seemed set to beat their compatriots but crossed the line 0.36 seconds slower.

Slovakian three-times Olympic champions Pavol and Peter Hochschorner suffered a two-second penalty on their final run but still collected bronze.

“We lost it on the final paddle to the line to be honest,” Hounslow told reporters. “But at least we get to stand on the podium and hear the British national anthem.”