Canoe slalom: Fearless Fox continues family tradition

Australia's Jessica Fox competes in the women's kayak (K1) heats at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

WALTHAM CROSS, England (Reuters) - Upside down and floundering in a raging torrent of white water Australian Jessica Fox’s chances of contending for a medal in the women’s canoe slalom looked to be drifting away on Monday before she showed that paddling a kayak is in her DNA.

Her first run down the Lee Valley White Water course was, in her own words, “a shocker” as she capsized for several seconds and incurred a 50-second time penalty that left her wallowing in 18th place of the 21 starters.

Not for no reason, however, is the 19-year-old daughter of multiple world champions tipped for the top.

She responded with a fearless second run down the 300 meters of churning water to roar into contention for a medal at her first Olympic Games and chance to emulate her mother.

“Was that a good learning experience?” proud father Robert, a five-times world champion, asked his daughter after her second run, offering a congratulatory hug to his drenched daughter.

Fox, whose mother Myriam competed in canoe slalom for France, winning a bronze in Atlanta, ended the day with the fourth fastest time of the 15 to progress, ahead of Czech Stepanka Hilgertova, a six-times Olympian who beat her mother to the gold medal in Atlanta.

“It was a tough afternoon, emotionally and physically, I had a roll, I capsized, I had a 50-seconds penalty, everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong and I was really under pressure to pull it out in the second run,” Fox, the world junior champion, told Reuters.

“I was very nervous, this is the Olympics and I want to do well. But I gave it my all in the second run and I was really happy to be just one and half seconds down on the best time.”

“KIND OF BORING”

On the face of it, Fox was born to paddle.

Dad Robert competed for Britain at the 1992 Games, and her mother, formerly Myriam Jerusalmi, who is now her coach, won two world titles as well as the Olympic bronze.

After she was born in Marseille, France, the family moved to Penrith in New South Wales in 1998 when her father was head-hunted to head the Australia canoe slalom program.

Yet she admits she did not like it at first.

”I preferred swimming until I was 12 to be honest,“ she said. ”I never enjoyed kayaking until I got on the white water and started making friends. It got kind of boring at times because it’s what you did with your parents.

“But now it’s a passion.”

As Fox spoke to reporters, Hilgertova, now in her 40s, strolled past, a wry smile on her face as she watched the offspring of one of her former rivals chat away.

“I’ve raced against her for two years now,” she said. “The first time it was like ‘Oh you’re the young Fox coming through’, but now we are just tough competitors. She is a double Olympic champions and knows how to perform when it matters.”

The irony was not lost on mum Myriam, who admitted it had been stressful watching her daughter struggling.

“I was stressed in between the runs, she was the only one to capsize, but she managed extremely well,” she said.

”She handled the pressure and whatever happens now she has learnt a very good lesson. When I saw her between the legs she was very mature and knew she could do it.

“She is a great competitor.”

Asked about her rivalry with Hilgertova, she said.

“Jess has known the name Stepanka since she was born,” she said. “Stepanka used to see Jess when she was a baby, now she’s racing her so maybe that’s a little strange for her.”

But can her daughter get the better of her?

“I think she’s very young to be here and that would be a big step, but we’re just happy she’s here.”