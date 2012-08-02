FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canoe slalom: Fer wins women's kayak single for France
August 2, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

Canoe slalom: Fer wins women's kayak single for France

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

France's Emilie Fer competes on her way to finishing first in the women's kayak (K1) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

WALTHAM CROSS (Reuters) - Emilie Fer completed a superb couple of days for French paddlers at the Olympics when she won gold in the women’s kayak single final at the Lee Valley White Water on Thursday.

Two days after Tony Estanguet claimed gold in the men’s canoe slalom single final, his third Olympic gold, Fer produced a perfect run down the rapids to set a winning time of 105.90.

Australian teenager Jessica Fox took a sensational silver medal, 0.36 seconds slower, bettering the bronze that her mother Myriam claimed at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

Spain’s Maialen Chourraut finished with the bronze medal.

World number one Jana Dukatova finished off the podium, meaning paddling powerhouse Slovakia failed to win a canoe slalom gold medal at the Games after claiming three of the four titles up for grabs in Beijing.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

