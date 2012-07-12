Injured Andy Schleck set to miss Games

(Reuters) - Luxembourg’s Andy Schleck is likely to miss the Olympic Games after failing to recover fully from injury, his RadioShack-Nissan team said on Thursday.

“We’re very confident that Andy will return to racing in the course of the current season, but it’s unclear when and where. The only certainty seems his absence from the Olympics, because they really come too early,” team manager Johan Bruyneel said in a team statement.

Schleck, the 2010 Tour de France winner who sat out of this year’s edition, because of his pelvic injury, is still scheduled to take part in the Vuelta in August.