Cycling: Pajon wins Colombia's first gold

Colombia's Mariana Pajon competes in the women's BMX seeding run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON (Reuters) - Mariana Pajon, Colombia’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, earned her country their first gold medal of the London Games when she thundered to victory in the women’s BMX event on Friday.

Pajon, who had dominated her three semi-final runs in awe-inspiring fashion, led the eight-rider strong field after the first bend and never looked back.

New Zealand’s Sarah Walker took silver and Dutchwoman Laura Smulders claimed bronze while local hope Shanaze Reade settled for sixth.

She finished just behind Caroline Buchanan of Australia, the BMX time trial world champion.

Pajon, who blew kisses to the capacity crowd, told reporters: ”I can’t believe it.

“It’s like a dream come true. I’ve been trying to win this my whole life. I just wanted go out of the gate and win it. It’s unbelievable.”

On a very tricky course, Pajon once again used her explosive start to take the early lead, which proved unassailable for her rivals.

“I have tried so hard for it and I just did it,” she said. “I won the three motos (runs) and the final. I felt really strong, I had really good gates and that’s it. I really had fun on it. I have to wake up tomorrow and realize what I have just won.”