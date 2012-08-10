China demand review of team sprint relegation

China's Guo Shuang (L) competes against Germany's Kristina Vogel during the track cycling women's sprint bronze finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. Guo won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON (Reuters) - China have demanded another review into the relegation of their women’s cycling sprint team for an illegal changeover in the London Games final last week which cost them the gold medal.

Chinese officials protested angrily after Guo Shuang and Gong Jinjie were relegated to silver, leaving their German opponents Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte with the gold.

Commissaires ruled that Guo had taken over too early from lead-out rider Gong, but China team manager Pan Zhichen disputed the decision in a letter to International Cycling Union (UCI) chief Pat McQuaid seen by Reuters.

“While understanding your explanation of the commissaires’ decision, after serious analysis, we once again would like to state that we believe that this ... judgment is not in accordance with the rules and the regulations,” Pan wrote.

It is not possible to appeal commissaires’ decisions in track cycling but China still want answers.

Pan said the judgment was based on a “personal interpretation of the rules” by the commissaires’ president and stated it was unsupported by any UCI regulation.

“This kind of temporary and random change of the rules will lead athletes and coaches ... into an air of confusion, and also leave the judges a possibility to make a subjective and random judgment,” he added.

“I request the UCI once again (make) a reconsideration of this judgment...”