Bourgain drops out of road race in rule farce

France's Tony Gallopin, Sylvain Chavanel, Arnaud Demare and Mickael Bourgain (L-R) prepare to compete in the men's cycling road race at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - French rider Mickael Bourgain quit the Olympic cycling road race after just a few kilometers as planned on Saturday, having been forced to take part in order to compete in his favored keirin track event.

“The plan was for him to pull out after a few kilometers and have someone pick him up there,” French technical director Isabelle Gautheron told Reuters by telephone.

An International Cycling Union (UCI) rule states that riders taking part in one track event must represent their country in another Olympic discipline.

With no extra slots available in other track events, the French federation decided to select Bourgain for the road race even though he is not a road cyclist.

Bourgain will compete in the keirin at the Velodrome next week.