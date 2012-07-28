Cancellara hits tarmac in road race

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss Fabian Cancellara hit the deck with about 15 kilometers left in the Olympic road race, ruining his chances of claiming a medal on Saturday and putting the defense of his time trial title in possible jeopardy.

“Have no words left. The tears are stronger then the pain. Now we are waiting in the policlinic in the athletvillage (sic) for the X-ray,” Cancellara tweeted.

Cancellara, who was in a leading group of 32, missed a right-hand turn and crashed into the safety barriers.

He managed to get back on his bike but struggled to hold his handlebar with his right hand.

He is scheduled to defend his title in the Olympic time trial on Wednesday, injury permitting.