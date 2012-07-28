FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Martin pulls out of road race
July 28, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

German Martin pulls out of road race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - World time-trial champion Tony Martin of Germany pulled out of the Olympic road race around 90 kilometers from the finish on Saturday.

Martin got off his bike in the ascent to Box Hill, meaning Germany only had three riders left to lead out Andre Greipel to a possible massive sprint finish on The Mall in central London.

It was not known why Martin quit the 249.5-km race.

He pulled out of the Tour de France after the ninth stage having ridden with a plaster cast on a broken wrist he sustained during the first stage.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

