Tired Evans ruled out of time trial
#Sports News
July 29, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

Tired Evans ruled out of time trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Last year’s Tour de France winner Cadel Evans has been withdrawn from the individual time trial at the London Olympics because of fatigue, the Australian team said on Sunday.

Evans mounted a disappointing defense of the yellow jersey, finishing seventh in Paris last week as Bradley Wiggins gave the Olympic hosts a pre-Games boost by becoming the first British rider to win the endurance classic.

The 35-year-old competed in the Australian team in the Olympic road race on Saturday and finished 79th.

“He has been seen by the Cycling doctor Dr Mark Fisher and Olympic Team Medical Director, Dr Peter Basque, and they have confirmed he is fatigued and will not recover in time for Wednesday,” said a statement.

The statement said Evans would not be replaced in the race and Michael Rogers would be the only Australian to take part.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Justin Palmer

