Cycling: Hoy eases into keirin second round

Britain's Chris Hoy celebrates after their track cycling men's team sprint finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champion and overwhelming favorite Chris Hoy barely broke sweat as he powered into the second round of the Olympic keirin on Tuesday.

Hoy, also the world champion in the adrenaline-filled discipline, pulled out of traffic with two laps to go to win his six-man heat and advance along with New Zealand’s Simon van Velthooven.

Podium contenders Mickael Bourgain of France and Maximilian Levy of Germany also progressed smoothly and were joined in the next round by Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang and Dutchman Teun Mulder.

Australia’s 2011 world champion Shane Perkins sneaked through after finishing third in his repechage race.

Should he finish on the podium, Hoy will snatch his seventh Games medal but will be ahead of Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins on ‘gold difference’ as Britain’s most decorated Olympian.

Wiggins has four Olympic titles to Hoy’s five after the Scot won the team sprint event with Philip Hindes and Jason Kenny last Thursday.

The second round and the final will be held later on Tuesday.