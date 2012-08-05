FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's Hansen wins men's omnium
August 5, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Denmark's Hansen wins men's omnium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen competes in the track cycling men's omnium 4km individual pursuit at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON (Reuters) - Denmark’s Lasse Norman Hansen finished with a scorching time-trial to win the Olympic men’s track cycling omnium event on Sunday.

Hansen was tied in a three-way points lead with France’s Bryan Coquard, who claimed the silver, and Italy’s Elia Viviani heading into the showdown event but he edged out all his gold-medal rivals in the decider to clinch the title.

His victory was all the more impressive after he suffered a nasty crash in the penultimate scratch race, skidding on the pine before getting back on his bike to finish strongly.

He ensured victory with a second place finish in the time-trial, with only Britain’s Ed Clancy finishing ahead of him in the 1km dash.

Clancy’s scintillating time-trial ensured he claimed the bronze, climbing from fifth to third in the final event.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tom Pilcher

