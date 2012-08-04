FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coquard grabs halftime omnium lead
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 4, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

Coquard grabs halftime omnium lead

Julien Pretot

2 Min Read

France's Bryan Coquard competes in the track cycling men's omnium flying lap 250m time trial at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON (Reuters) - France’s Bryan Coquard took a halftime lead in the Olympic omnium thanks to a commanding win in the elimination race on Saturday.

Coquard was the last man standing among 18 riders, with the last one to cross the line every two laps being eliminated.

The Frenchman used his amazing jockeying and positioning abilities to win the third of the six disciplines held over two days, beating Italian Elia Viviani, who is second overall three points behind.

Britain’s Ed Clancy, who had destroyed the opposition by clocking the fastest time in the 250-metre flying lap to take the early lead, dropped to fourth overall seven points behind Coquard.

Coquard had limited the damage in the second event, the points race, which is supposed to be his weak point.

Australian Glenn O‘Shea was third overall.

The omnium is a test of all-round skills over two days in six disciplines: a flying lap, 30-km points race (20 km for women), elimination race, 4-km individual pursuit (3km), 15-km scratch race (10km) and one-kilometer (500m) time trial.

The last three events will be held on Sunday.

Points are added up depending on placing in each event and the rider with the lowest points score wins.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.