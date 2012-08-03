Cycling: Britain romp to team pursuit gold

Britain's Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh compete in the track cycling men's team pursuit first round heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain demolished Australia and their own world record to defend the men’s Olympic team pursuit gold medal they won four years ago in Beijing and send the home crowd into a state of wild delirium on Friday.

The British quartet of Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh finished in three minutes, 51.659 seconds, almost three seconds clear of the silver medalists.

David Bowie’s “Heroes” blasted out over the tannoy as the home fans clapped the gold medalists on a lap of honor after they shaved almost a second of the previous record set on Thursday.

New Zealand beat Russia to the bronze medal in a time of 3:55.952.