Cycling: Britain through to team sprint first round
August 2, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Cycling: Britain through to team sprint first round

Julien Pretot

1 Min Read

Britain's Philip Hindes, Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny compete in the track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champions Britain avoided an embarrassing exit in the team sprint event before a re-start in the qualifying session earned them the fastest time at the Olympics on Thursday.

First man Philip Hindes, who seemed in trouble with his front wheel, crashed after a quarter of a lap in their qualifying match against Germany but Britain were allowed to re-start according to International Cycling Union (UCI) regulations.

Hindes this time took a cannonball start to perfectly launch Jason Kenny with quadruple Olympic champion Chris Hoy finishing it off in style in Olympic record time.

France clocked the second fastest time ahead of Australia and Russia, with world champions Germany taking a disappointing fifth place.

Germany face Russia in the first round for a place in the gold medal or bronze medal final.

Britain will take on Japan, France will face New Zealand and Australia meet China.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

