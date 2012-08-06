Cycling: Briton Kenny surges to sprint gold

Britain's Jason Kenny stands with his gold medal during the victory ceremony after the track cycling men's sprint gold finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Jason Kenny destroyed triple world champion Gregory Bauge to win the Olympic track cycling sprint title on Monday as the home nation’s velodrome gold rush continued.

Kenny, preferred to 2008 champion Chris Hoy as the British entrant, fully justified his selection, winning 2-0 in front of a baying crowd who roared him home to claim Britain’s fifth track cycling gold medal of the Games.

“It’s amazing. I hadn’t thought about it until the last lap, then it suddenly dawned on me,” Kenny told reporters.

“It was quite the battle to get here with Chris. I didn’t want to mess that one up. I was really pleased. I just did it for the team. It’s pretty amazing.”

Bauge came into the encounter a marginal favorite having never been beaten by the Briton on the track and only three months ago, Kenny again came off second best in the world championship final.

The record books showed Kenny had claimed the world title in 2011, but this was because Bauge had been stripped of the title following a retroactive ban for failing to provide his whereabouts to anti-doping authorities.

Monday’s match-up, however, proved to be as one-sided as any Kenny had had in the run-up to the final.

Britain's gold medallist Jason Kenny (C) stands with France's silver medallist Gregory Bauge (L) and Australia's bronze medallist Shane Perkins during the victory ceremony after the track cycling men's sprint gold finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

“It’s a disappointment. This final is what I wanted against a Briton. I lose the two legs, there is nothing to say,” a dejected Bauge told reporters.

Kenny took the first leg with a turbo-charged surge in the home straight that took him past the Frenchman, who knew he was beaten the moment his opponent edged his front wheel into the lead.

In the second, he stayed in front of the triple world sprint champion and powered over the line to claim the adulation of a raucous home crowd.

”At the worlds and the year before, he’s been the slightly faster rider,“ Kenny added. ”Three days ago, I qualified a little bit quicker, and again the race has come down to that.

“I like racing against Bauge, he’s a real pro rider and it always makes for some pretty exciting racing. I am really pleased.”

Australia’s Shane Perkins claimed the bronze medal with another straightforward 2-0 win over Trinidad’s Njisane Nicholas Phillip.

“It’s fantastic. First Olympics and I come away with a medal,” said Perkins.