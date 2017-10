Britain's Chris Hoy celebrates after the track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain set a cycling men’s team sprint world record at the Olympics on Thursday.

Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Chris Hoy clocked 42.747 seconds in the first round to beat the record set by Germany in December, 2011 and qualify for the gold medal match against France.